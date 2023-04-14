Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 1,179 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,033,535 shares in the company, valued at $68,224,202.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.47. 12,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 81,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

