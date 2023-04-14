Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.40) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.92) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($3.99).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 249.10 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.19. The stock has a market cap of £14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,277.78%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,033.68). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,967.38). Also, insider John Kingman bought 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,033.68). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,271 shares of company stock valued at $569,676. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.