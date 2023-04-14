Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 122,646 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,440 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 128,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

