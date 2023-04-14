Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,191. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $326.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,285.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

