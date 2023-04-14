Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $5.62 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.69. The company had a trading volume of 515,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,231. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

