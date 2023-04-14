Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,832,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,202,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.