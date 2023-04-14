Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.60. 442,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,785. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

