Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 582,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

