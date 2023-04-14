Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In related news, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

