Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,897 CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.15. 22,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.98.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.50.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

