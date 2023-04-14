Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.14. 362,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,489. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

