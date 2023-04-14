LEMONCHAIN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250,498.29 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $250,498.29 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

