Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $177.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.80.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $159.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

