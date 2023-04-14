LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 4.6 %

LIQT stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

