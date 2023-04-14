Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $410.00

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 413.90 ($5.13), with a volume of 15148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.04).

Literacy Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383.51. The stock has a market cap of £248.34 million and a PE ratio of 310.69.

About Literacy Capital

(Get Rating)

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.