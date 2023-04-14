Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$17.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.11. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$17.63.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$286.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.8930958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Company insiders own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.