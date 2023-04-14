LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of LUXH opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

