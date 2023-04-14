LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $84.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

