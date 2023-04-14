Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.
About Mabuchi Motor
Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.
