Magic Internet Money Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.79 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and $397,357.23 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

