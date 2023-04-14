Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.29. Maiden shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 58,503 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maiden

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.