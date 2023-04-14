Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,275 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,915,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.37. The company had a trading volume of 225,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,167. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.85.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

