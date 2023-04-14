Mainsail Financial Group LLC Invests $3.27 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. 162,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.