Mainsail Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.80. 13,962,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,558,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $347.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

