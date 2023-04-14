Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Up 155.1% in March

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MYNZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Mainz Biomed Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MYNZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 18,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,095. Mainz Biomed has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

