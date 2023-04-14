Mammoth Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.01 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and $11,496.64 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200168 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,212.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

