Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $33.37 or 0.00109381 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $969,275.57 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

