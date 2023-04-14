Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.30. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 21,214 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Manitex International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.
Institutional Trading of Manitex International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
