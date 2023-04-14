Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.30. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 21,214 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

