Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.25

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.25 and traded as high as C$28.06. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.61, with a volume of 113,122 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
