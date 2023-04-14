Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAQC remained flat at $10.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

