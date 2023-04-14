Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.50

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 168.41 ($2.09), with a volume of 1143657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.80 ($2.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.86 ($2.00).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.76.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

