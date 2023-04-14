Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

