MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 4%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 428,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 412,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £2.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It focuses on production of power through natural gas. The company operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; and Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands.

