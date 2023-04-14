Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.73. 606,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.28. The company has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.