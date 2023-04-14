Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

