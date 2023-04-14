Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,575 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

FLO stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

