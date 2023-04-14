Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

EDR stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

