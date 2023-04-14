Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $118.19 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

