MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMB opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

