MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 72.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

