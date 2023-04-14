MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,446,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 12,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $526.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day moving average is $506.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

