MCF Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-on stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average of $234.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

