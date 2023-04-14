McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.