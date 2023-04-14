McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $578.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

