McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $218.83 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.