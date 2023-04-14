MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 0.9 %

MNOV stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

