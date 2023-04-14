Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in March

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Medicure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCUJF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.