Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

