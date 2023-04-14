Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

