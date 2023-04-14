MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 36,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 64,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

